Next-Gen Kia Seltos Set For Global Debut On December 10

Kia is gearing up to roll out the second-gen Kia Seltos for the global market. The brand has locked 10th December 2025, as the official date for the reveal of the new-gen Seltos. Previously, the test mules have already hinted at what the Creta rival will look like. The new iteration of the midsize SUV will be presented in South Korea and is expected to arrive in India sometime in 2026.

The upcoming new version of the Kia Seltos is set to be a significant upgrade over its first-generation predecessor, with advancements in powertrain, platform, and onboard technology. Globally, it's expected to offer both pure petrol and petrol-hybrid engine options, while the India-spec model might also include a diesel variant. Built on the same platform as the current Hyundai Creta, the new Seltos could also feature an e-AWD system, though its availability in the Indian market is yet to be confirmed.

The previous spy shots also reveal that the new Kia Seltos will carry a completely overhauled design, with a new split LED headlamp setup with vertical LED DRLs, a revised window line with triangular rear quarter glass, redesigned ORVMs, and new dual-tone alloy wheels.

The new Kia Seltos is expected to arrive in India sometime next year, entering the increasingly competitive mid-size SUV segment. It will take on a wide range of rivals, including the upcoming Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Citroen C3X, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq, among other similarly sized offerings.