Audi India Reports Weak Sales In Q2 2024, Citing Supply Chain Disruptions

Audi India has reported a drop of 6 per cent in the sales of Q2 2024 (April-June) in comparison to the corresponding period of the last year. The company has announced the retail of 1,431 units in this period, citing supply chain challenges as a reason for the weak sales. In comparison to Q1 this year (January-March), the German luxury car manufacturer has registered a positive growth of 37 per cent. The brand states that is maintaining an optimistic outlook on the long-term potential of the Indian market and growing demand for premium mobility solutions among customers.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "While the supply situation in Q2 2024 has improved compared to Q1 2024; it still played a limiting factor on our sales performance. We are confident that our supplies will normalize during the second half of this year, and we will be able to better serve customer demand. It is important to emphasize that demand remains strong across our vast product portfolio, and we are optimistic about the long-term growth of luxury mobility in India, including this year."

Talking of the used car business 'Audi Approved: plus', it has shown a significant growth of 33 per cent, in comparison to the same period of last year. Currently operating with 27 Audi Approved: plus facilities across all major hubs in the country, the brand will continue to expand and add three more pre-owned car facilities within this year.

Currently, the brand's Indian product line-up comprises the A4, A6, A8 L, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.