Kawasaki KLX230 Gets 7-Year Extended Warranty, Check Deets

Kawasaki is making consistent efforts to enhance the accessibility of the KLX230 for Indian buyers. In a recent move, the brand reduced the price of the off-road motorcycle. Additionally, the revised GST framework has led to another price adjustment, bringing the ex-showroom cost down to Rs 1.84 lakh. In a further boost to ownership value, Kawasaki has now introduced a 7-year extended warranty for the KLX230.

According to the announcement, the Kawasaki KLX230 now gets 10 years of warranty upon purchase. This includes a 3-year standard warranty, plus a 7-year extended warranty that can be availed at Rs 2,499. The extended warranty includes coverage for both engine and gearbox components, ensuring lasting reassurance for vehicle owners.

Kawasaki KLX230

Powering the Kawasaki KLX230 is a 233 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, which is tuned to put out 18.7 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 18.3 Nm of peak torque while revving at 6,400 rpm. This power is transferred to the wheel using a 6-speed gearbox. All of this power, combined with the relatively light curb weight of 139 kg, contributes to the bike's off-roading capabilities.

Also Read: Honda CB1000F Neo-Retro Breaks Cover; Here's What It Gets

Using a high-tensile steel perimeter frame, the Kawasaki KLX230 is suspended on 37 mm telescopic front forks and a new preload-adjustable mono shock at the rear end. Braking is the responsibility of a 265 mm single disc with twin-piston calipers at the front end, while the rear end gets a 220 mm disc with a single piston.