2026 Kawasaki Ninja 250, Z250 Revealed Overseas; Check Deets

Kawasaki has taken the wraps off the new version of its 250cc duo- the Ninja 250 and the Z250, in Japan. With the update, the Kawasaki Ninja 250 and the Z250 get cosmetic updates, retaining the overall silhouette and the mechanical aspects. The motorcycles will go on sale in the Japanese market from November 1.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 250

Kawasaki has updated the Ninja 250 with two new dual-tone colors, namely Metallic Carbon Gray with Metallic Yellowish Green and Galaxy Silver with Candy Persimmon Red. Meanwhile, the 2026 Kawasaki Z250 comes in a single colour option-Ebony with Metallic Carbon Gray. Compared to its predecessor, subtle changes in the colour tone are visible on the headlamp cowl, fuel tank, shroud, main frame, and tail cowl. The graphics have also received a refresh for the new model year.

2026 Kawasaki Z250

Starting with the specs, both motorcycles are powered by a 248cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is capable of producing 34.5bhp and 22Nm of peak torque. Talking about the underpinnings, both bikes feature a braking system with 310 mm discs at the front and 220 mm at the rear. They share a seat height of 795 mm and come equipped with 14-liter fuel tanks. Rolling on 17-inch wheels, the front and rear tyres measure 110/70 and 140/70, respectively. The Z250 tips the scales at 164 kg, while the Ninja 250 is slightly heavier at 166 kg. Ground clearance for both models stands at 145 mm.