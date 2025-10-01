JSW MG Motor Registers 34 Percent YoY Growth In September'25

JSW MG Motor India reported monthly sales of 6,728 units in September 2025, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 34 percent compared to the 5,021 units sold in September 2024. The company's growth was supported by the recent GST reduction and the onset of the Navratri festive season, both of which boosted customer sentiment and provided strong sales momentum. Both ICE and EV models of JSW MG Motor India contributed to this remarkable achievement.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Registers 9 Percent Growth In September 2025

The recent GST reduction has delivered significant benefits to customers, ranging from Rs 54,000 to Rs 3,50,000 across MG's ICE vehicle lineup, including the Astor, Hector, and Gloster.

Also Read: 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric's Interior Revealed With Flow Display, Mood Modes: Pics

JSW MG Motor India has also become the second largest brand in the Luxury EV segment through its luxury retail channel MG Select (source VAHAN). This achievement is driven by flagship offerings, including the MG Cyberster, the world's fastest MG, and the MG M9 Presidential Limousine. Also, the brand claims that the MG Comet EV has recorded its best-ever sales for CY25, and the Windsor EV has registered its highest sales in September 2025, since its launch.

Previously, JSW MG Motor recorded monthly sales of 6,578 units in August 2025, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 52 percent compared to the 4,323 units sold in August 2024. The high surge in the sales numbers was credited to the festival season. Also in July, the brand JSW MG Motor India reported a monthly sales of 6,678 units sold, witnessing a 46 percent YoY growth in the month, over the 4,575 units sold in July 2024.

MG Cyberster

Currently, MG Motor India has three ICE-powered cars, namely the MG Hector, the MG Astor, and the MG Gloster. Meanwhile, its electric vehicle lineup consists of the MG Windsor EV, ZS EV, Comet EV, and the recently launched Cyberster electric sports car.