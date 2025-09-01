JSW MG Motor India registers 52 percent YoY growth in August 2025

JSW MG Motor India reported monthly sales of 6,578 units in August 2025, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 52 percent compared to the 4,323 units sold in August 2024. The recently commenced festive season boosted sales across MG's car lineup. Both ICE and EV models contributed to the company achieving its highest deliveries of the year. India's best-selling EV, the MG Windsor, once again recorded its highest-ever monthly sales, marking a 5 percent growth over the previous month. The company also witnessed robust demand for India's street-smart car, the MG Comet, which registered an impressive 21 percent growth over July 2025, highlighting growing customer affinity.

JSW MG Motor India is actively working to enhance accessibility for customers and bring the brand closer to them. The company inaugurated three new dealerships last month, expanding its presence to cover over 90 percent of India's geographical footprint. It now operates a robust network of more than 543 sales and aftersales touchpoints across 270 cities. Furthermore, the company has strategically set up service centres within a 15-kilometre radius, enabling customer assistance within just 30 minutes in most regions of India. This infrastructure reinforces JSW MG Motor India's customer-first philosophy and its commitment to delivering a superior ownership experience.

MG Windsor EV

Last month, JSW MG Motor India reported a monthly sales of 6,678 units sold in July 2025, witnessing a 46 percent YoY growth in the month, over the 4,575 units sold in July 2024.

Talking about its Indian portfolio, MG Motor India has three ICE-powered cars, namely- the MG Hector, the MG Astor, and the MG Gloster. Meanwhile, its electric vehicle lineup consists of the MG Windsor EV, ZS EV, Comet EV, and the newly launched Cyberster electric sports car.