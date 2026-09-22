JSW Greentech's AMSTAR Debuts In Commercial EV Space, To Launch Trucks, Buses

JSW Group has entered the commercial electric mobility space with the launch of AMPSTAR, a new brand under JSW Greentech that will focus on electric buses and trucks in India. Branded as 'AMPSTAR: powered by JSW', the company says it will offer a full-stack mobility solution that goes beyond vehicles to include charging infrastructure, operating services, financing and after-sales support.

Customers will be able to choose from powertrain configurations ranging from 150 kW to 500 kW, along with multiple ownership models such as outright purchase, leasing and Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), as JSW looks to accelerate EV adoption in the commercial vehicle segment.

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AMPSTAR vehicles will be manufactured at JSW Greentech's 90-acre facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, which the company says is India's largest integrated EV manufacturing plant.

The facility has an annual production capacity of 15,000 electric buses and trucks and features advanced manufacturing technologies, including India's first pre-treatment and electro-deposition (PT-ED) process for bus production, an automated truck-cabin assembly line and an integrated battery ecosystem.

The company said its vehicles have been engineered in-house for Indian operating conditions, with proprietary drivetrain software and control algorithms allowing for customer-specific configurations. AMPSTAR's electric buses and trucks also feature a double-cooling battery system and a high-strength monocoque chassis designed to withstand India's diverse climate and road conditions.

What Does AMPSTAR Stand For?

JSW said the AMPSTAR brand name combines "Amp", derived from the ampere unit of electric current, and "Star", which represents leadership, excellence and progress. The company said the brand is built around the idea of "Powered Progress", reflecting its focus on technology-led commercial mobility. Its visual identity features a distinctive angular "A", referred to as the Rising Star, symbolising forward movement and growth. AMPSTAR will operate under the tagline "All In, All Electric", underscoring JSW's commitment to an electric-only future in the commercial vehicle space.

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Speaking at the launch of AMPSTAR, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said the company's entry into electric commercial mobility is driven by a broader vision of reducing India's dependence on imported fossil fuels and strengthening domestic energy security. He noted that the transition to electric buses and trucks must be supported by strong economics rather than sentiment alone, making EVs a viable choice for fleet operators.

According to Jindal, wider adoption of electric commercial vehicles can help lower logistics costs, improve the competitiveness of Indian industry, boost local manufacturing and contribute to a cleaner future. He said AMPSTAR aims to play a key role in accelerating this shift and transforming the way people and goods move across the country.