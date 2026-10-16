Jawa, Yezdi, And BSA Festive Offers Announced: Zero Down Payment, 100 Per Cent Funding

Buying a new motorcycle during the festive season could become significantly easier for prospective customers of Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA. Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has rolled out a range of festive financing schemes aimed at reducing the upfront cost of ownership and making its motorcycles more accessible to a wider audience. The company has announced financing options that offer up to 100 per cent funding and zero down payment, allowing eligible customers to bring home a new motorcycle without a substantial initial payment. The festive schemes also include interest rates starting at 5.99 per cent and repayment tenures extending up to 72 months.

The offers are designed to address one of the biggest hurdles for buyers, the initial purchase cost. By spreading repayments over a longer period and lowering entry barriers, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles aims to attract first-time buyers as well as customers looking to upgrade their current two-wheelers.

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Another key highlight of the programme is an instant approval process, which the company says will help streamline the purchase journey. Eligible customers can also opt for Buy Now Pay Later schemes, providing additional flexibility during the festive period when household spending often rises.

Selected financing programmes will additionally offer no hypothecation benefits, reducing paperwork requirements for customers. The company has also introduced exclusive ownership benefits for Mahindra Group employees through specially curated schemes.

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Commenting on the initiative, Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends, said that owning a Jawa, Yezdi or BSA motorcycle is about becoming part of a distinct motorcycling culture and that the festive financing solutions are intended to make that aspiration more attainable for a larger number of riders.

The festive campaign comes at a time when manufacturers across the two-wheeler industry are introducing special offers to capitalise on seasonal demand. For buyers considering motorcycles from the Jawa, Yezdi or BSA range, the latest financing options could make ownership more affordable without requiring a large upfront investment. The festive finance offers are available across the company's dealership network, subject to eligibility criteria and lender approval.