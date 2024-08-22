Jawa To Launch A New Modern Classic Motorcycle Next Month

Jawa to launch new motorcycle on September 3, 2024

2024 is going to be a big year for Classic Legends. They started the year by launching the heavily updated Jawa 350, and then followed it up by launching the updated versions of the Jawa 42 and the Yezdi Adventure. Recently the company also reintroduced the BSA brand in India, with the launch of the BSA Gold Star 650. And now, the company has sent us a 'block your date' invite for September 3, 2024, for the launch of a new Jawa motorcycle, which will be a modern classic, of course.

The new Jawa motorcycle is expected to run the same 334 cc Alpha-2 engine with specifications similar to the Jawa 350, making 22.2 hp and 28.1 Nm, with a 6-speed gearbox. Now the company hasn't revealed any details about what the motorcycle will be and looks like, we believe that it will go up against the likes of the Honda CB 350 RS. Like its other motorcycles, expect the new Jawa bike to have a stylish design with good fit and finish.

So, will it be a scrambler or something else, we will have to wait for the motorcycle to be launched officially which is in a couple of weeks' time from now. Jawa likes to price its motorcycles right around the Rs. 2 lakh mark, so we expect that this motorcycle will be priced similarly and positioned between the Jawa 42 and the Jawa 42 Bobber.