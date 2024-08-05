2024 Yezdi Adventure Review; Lighter, Nimbler & Much Improved

The Yezdi Adventure now becomes more fun to ride than before

Launched in 2022, this is the second instance of the Yezdi Adventure getting an update. And this time around, the motorcycle becomes what it should have always been. While the updates are subtle, the sum total of them all makes the bike lighter and much improved. We spent a day riding the updated Yezdi Adventure at Pro Dirt Adventure on the outskirts of Pune, with more focus on going off-road and getting caked in mud and slush from head to toe.

Yezdi Adventure: Design

Not much changes in terms of design on the motorcycle. The graphics on the fuel tank are new and the metal frame now gets an 'estd 69' stickering, which was the year in which Yezdi was established. There are four new colour schemes on offer - Glacier White, Magnite Maroon, Wolf Grey and Tornado Black. The overall design and silhouette of the motorcycle stays the same as before but there's this sense of the motorcycle becoming leaner and meaner.

Yezdi Adventure: Changes

To start with, the motorcycle now becomes 4.5 kg lighter. While the motorcycle by itself loses just 1 kg, the metal tank guard is now lighter by 3.5 kg. The motorcycle weighs in at 187 kg now. And the spring in the Yezdi's step is apparent too. The exhaust port has been rerouted through the centre for better heat management and efficiency but that needs to be tested on a hot summer day rather than a balmy rainy day with the temperature in mid-twenties.

The other reasons for the motorcycle feeling easier to ride is because the suspension is re-calibrated, the seat cushioning becomes comfier and the gear ratios are remapped for better torque delivery in the bottom end and in the mid-range as well.

Yezdi Adventure: Specifications

The engine gets a few tweaks as well to make it run smoother and sharper. Yezdi calls it Alpha 2, where the '2' stands for second generation. While the architecture stays the same, there is no change to the displacement. The liquid-cooled motor now makes 29.68 bhp which is around 0.6 bhp lesser than before. But the torque output stays the same at 29.84 Nm.

Yezdi Adventure: Performance

Back to the spring in the step of the Yezdi Adventure, there is an apparent ease of operating the clutch, brakes and the throttle, that the older model was missing. But there was a hiccup too. Quite a few of the test motorcycles with other journalists and the one with yours truly too, was giving problems during a cold start. Having said that, the motorcycle is better equipped to deal with daily commutes thanks to a stronger shove at the bottom end.

The engine feels peppier and rev happy, egging the rider on to rush through the gears and building up speed quickly. The brakes could have had a stronger bite but there is a case for a dull bite from the brakes as most of us spent the day ripping through trails.

Yezdi Adventure: Off-Road Performance

The motorcycle loses some of its top-heaviness and feels more neutral and balanced around a corner and the re-tuned suspension does a better job of absorbing bumps, particularly at low speeds. And even on high-speed runs on rocky terrain, the motorcycle feels more stable and manageable than before, thanks to the weight reduction and the change in the centre of gravity.

The 21-inch/19-inch setup continues as before and while the original equipment tyres do a good job on and off the road, but they will need to be changed if you like your off-road excursions to be a little more hard-core. Truth be told, it is close to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in its off-road capabilities, closer than you would imagine.

Yezdi Adventure: Features

The feature set stays the same, with the motorcycle getting Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and three settings for the ABS - road, rain and off-road. In the off-road mode, the ABS on the rear wheel can be fully disconnected. Yezdi offers a variety of accessories with the motorcycle as well.

Yezdi Adventure: Verdict

Now the Yezdi Adventure, it gets a significant bump up as far as the riding experience is concerned. The changes are incremental and have been made after listening to feedback from the customers. In addition to the updates, Yezdi reduced the price of the Adventure by Rs. 5,000. The prices now start from Rs. 2.10 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.20 lakh. It is easy to recommend the Yezdi Adventure for those who are in the market for a motorcycle between 300 to 500 cc and price less than Rs. 2.5 lakh. The ADV now makes a strong case for itself if you are in the market for getting the 'one motorcycle that does it all' and on a pocket-friendly budget.