Yezdi Adventure Mountain Pack Launched For Touring, Accessories Priced At Rs 17,500

Classic Legends on Wednesday introduced a mountain pack for touring enthusiasts, who own a Yezdi Adventure at Rs 17,500.

Yezdi Adventure is priced Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and the mountain pack brings a host of functional upgrades for the rider to opt for effortless long-distance riding. The mountain pack in Adventure includes a main cage, knuckle guards, bar end weights, headlamp grille, crash guard and twin jerry can units (measuring 5 litres each). Previously, these accessories could be purchased as an option.

Yezdi Adventure is powered by a 334-cc, liquid-cooled engine which delivers 30.3PS and 29.8Nm. The engine is mated to 6-speed transmission.

Yezdi Adventure competes with the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and Triumph Scrambler 400X.



