Indian Motorcycles Reveals Prices Of 2025 Chief, Challenger, And More

Indian Motorcycle has announced the official price list for its Model Year 2025 heavyweight lineup in India. This includes the legendary Chief, the commanding Chieftain, the performance-driven Challenger, the long-haul Pursuit, and the premium touring flagship, the Roadmaster.

The brand claims that these heavyweight models represent the finest in American craftsmanship and engineering, delivering an unmatched combination of style, performance, and road presence. The new pricing is now applicable and available across all authorized Indian Motorcycle dealerships in India. Also, the brand said that the prospective customers can also explore a wide array of genuine accessories to further personalize their motorcycles

Indian Challenger MY25 Price Announced

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Lalit Sharma, Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said- "Our heavyweight motorcycles have always stood for power, prestige, and the spirit of the open road. With the Model Year 2025 lineup, we continue to offer riders world-class machines that deliver premium experiences across every mile. We invite motorcycle enthusiasts to visit our showrooms and discover these legendary models."

Though the brand has announced the prices of all its heavyweight models in the country's lineup, the pricing for Indian Motorcycle's Scout series is still awaited and will be announced shortly. The prospective buyers need to connect with their nearest Indian Motorcycle dealership for further details on the Model Year 2025 lineup and its availability.

