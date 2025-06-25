Ather To Reveal EL EV Platform, New Concept Models In August 2025

Ather Energy has announced the third edition of its Community Day. Based on the announcement, the event will be held by the end of August 2025. Following the tradition, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer will make some major revelations at this event concerning its product. Specifically, the EV maker plans on revealing its new EL platform along with a few concept models during the event, along with a few other new updates.

The EL platform of the brand is meant to underpin new electric scooters. It uses a new powertrain and electronics, along with elements of the battery and Atherstack from the current Ather 450 platform. This platform will be used for new models meant for domestic and international markets while controlling the cost.

Chances are, the new concept models to be revealed will be underpinned by this platform. However, the brand has not divulged any details on the subject as of now. Presently, the brand's lineup consists of models based on the 450 platform.

Additionally, the Ather Community Day will see the introduction of the brand's next-generation of fast chargers. With this, the brand aims to make charging convenient and more efficient. There will also be an upgraded version of its software stack, Ather Stack 7.0. The new software is expected to bring significant tech upgrades and improvements for the electric scooters of the brand.

During the Community Day from last year, which took place on April 6, 2024, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer revealed the Ather Rizta. This was marketed as the first family scooter of the brand. They also used the opportunity to unveil the Halo smart helmet and the launch of AtherStack 6.0.