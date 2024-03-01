India Auto Sales Sustain Growth In Feb, Helped By Demand For 2-Wheelers

Indian automakers continued to report a steady rise in sales in February

Indian automakers continued to report a steady rise in sales in February, helped by demand for two-wheelers and utility vehicles, monthly sales data from companies showed.

Each month, automobile makers in India release wholesale numbers - or vehicle sales to dealers.

Tata Motors reported a 19 per cent year-on-year rise in its passenger vehicle (PV) sales for the month, higher than the 12 per cent rise in January, while Toyota's Indian unit posted record sales for the second consecutive month at 25,220 units, up almost 61 per cent from last year.

Its sports utility vehicles (SUV) and multi-utility vehicle models were "at the forefront of this demand surge", said Toyota.

Analysts have noted that the volume rise in PVs such as sedans, SUVs and others was likely due to high inventory levels and a rise in discounts.

Mahindra and Mahindra, one of India's largest SUV makers by revenue, said its SUV sales rose 40 per cent in February, pushing total sales up 24 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler (2W) sales also rose, supported by improved demand and new product launches. Analysts expect healthy momentum to persist in the absence of a price hike for at least three months.

Eicher Motors' premium motorcycle Royal Enfield sold 75,935 units in the month from 71,544 units a year ago. It reported an uptick of 2 per cent in the sale of motorcycles with an engine capacity of up to 350cc, compared to a 1 per cent fall in January.

Bajaj Auto's total 2W sales for the month rose 25 per cent to 294,684 units.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's top carmaker by sales, will release its monthly sales figures later in the day.

Below is a list of overall sales figures for February from some Indian auto companies: Manufacturer, total year-on-year sales, and sales change:

Mahindra & Mahindra Auto, 72,923, 24 per cent

Tata Motors, 86,406, 8.4 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, 25,220, 61 per cent

Bajaj Auto, 3,46,662, 24 per cent

Royal Enfield, 75,935, 6 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment, 21,672, - 16 per cent.