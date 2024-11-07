Top 10 Selling Cars In India In October 2024: Maruti Swift To Tata Nexon

The automotive industry has seen a reduced pace in the last few months. Thus, big hopes were wrapped around the last month - October 2024, as it started with Navratri and ended with Diwali. The industry saw a huge rise in sales in October this year, as opposed to the corresponding month of the last year. The total vehicle sales went up by 32 per cent. But you must be wondering what were the top 10 performers that took away the limelight. Well, here's the list.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

In October 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga recorded an impressive sales figure of 18,785 units. This is a significant jump from the 14,209 units sold in October 2023, resulting in a 32% year-over-year growth, reflecting Ertiga's continued popularity in the multi-utility vehicle (MUV) segment.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The second best-seller in the Indian market this festive month was the Maruti Suzuki Swift. However, it saw a decline in October 2024, with 17,539 units sold compared to 20,598 units in October 2023, marking a 15% drop year-over-year.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has shown consistency in maintaining a strong sales graph since it first went on sale. The mid-size SUV registered strong sales, with 17,497 units sold in October 2024, a substantial increase from the 13,077 units sold in October 2023, resulting in a 34% year-over-year growth.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza found 16,565 buyers in October 2024, a slight increase from the 16,050 units in October 2023, showing a modest 3% growth year-over-year. The Brezza receives a strong response for its CNG and automatic variants.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

With 16,419 units sold in October 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx marked a remarkable 45% YoY increase from the 11,357 units sold in October 2023. This significant growth highlights the Fronx's acceptance by the Indian audience for its rather practical approach.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno saw a slight decrease in sales, with 16,082 units sold in October 2024, down from 16,594 units in October 2023, reflecting a 3% YoY decline year-over-year. While still popular as a premium hatchback, the Baleno's slight dip suggests potential challenges from competing models in this segment.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch is one of the highest-selling cars from the indigenous car manufacturer. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx-rival recorded sales of 15,740 units in October 2024, showing a steady YoY growth of 3% compared to the 15,317 units sold in October 2023.

Mahindra Scorpio

Known for its rugged build and strong brand loyalty, the Scorpio remains a favourite among buyers looking for a sturdy, reliable SUV. The Mahindra Scorpio registered monthly sales of 15,677 units in October 2024, up from 13,578 units in October 2023, resulting in a 15% year-over-year increase.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon has been topping the charts in its segment for quite some time now. Last month, the compact SUV experienced a decline with 14,759 units sold compared to 16,887 units in October 2023, a 13% drop year-over-year.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Positioned as a premium SUV, the Grand Vitara has successfully attracted buyers for its rather sorted powertrain choices - 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara saw a strong performance with 14,083 units sold in October 2024, a 30% YoY increase from the 10,834 units sold in October 2023.

