Top 10 Highest-Selling Cars In India: Hyundai Creta To Mahindra Scorpio

The Indian automotive industry witnessed a dynamic month in July 2024, with several popular models dominating the sales charts. Notably, Mahindra launched the Thar Roxx on Independence Day, and we are expecting it to bolster the company's performance in the coming months. But the question of the hours is, which products took the lead on the July 2024 sales tally? Let's take a closer look at how the industry performed last month by examining the top 10 selling cars in India.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta managed to register sales of 17,350 units last month. Compared to the corresponding month last year, it is a YoY increase of 23 per cent as only 14,062 units were sold in July 2023. Soon, Hyundai Creta will face competition from a new rival - Tata Curvv, which could dethrone it as the best-selling mid-size SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift went on sale in its new-gen avatar, only recently. Netizens showed their criticism towards the new 3-pot Z-Series motor initially. However, the hatchback has started showing signs of acceptance by the Indian audience and it takes the spot as the second best-selling car in the country. It recorded sales of 16,854 units in July this year, against 17,896 units in July last year. Thus, posting a slight YoY drop in sales of 6 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The third best-selling car in the country is from Maruti Suzuki as well, and it's none other than - WagonR. The tall-boy hatchback has found 16,191 buyers last month. In the corresponding month of last year, Maruti Suzuki could only retail 12,970 units, making the WagonR score a 25 per cent YoY growth.

Tata Punch

The best-selling Tata has reserved the fourth spot on this list of highest-selling cars in the country with sales of 16,121 units. Interestingly, it is a growth of 34 per cent on a YoY basis, since the company could only sell 12,019 units of the Punch in July last year.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Next up on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The 3-row MPV is witnessing a strong demand in our country. It enjoys a waiting period of up to 6 months, and Maruti Suzuki offers no official discounts on the Ertiga, whatsoever. It registered a growth of 9 per cent on a YoY basis with sales of 15,701 units in July this year.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Last month, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza managed to overtake the best-selling compact SUV in the country by a fair margin. It recorded sales of 14,676 units but with a YoY drop of 11 per cent.

Tata Nexon

The number seven on our list of highest-selling cars in India is the Tata Nexon. The Nexon has turned things in favour of Tata Motors. Based on the Nexon, the company will soon launch a new Hyundai Creta-rival, called the Tata Curvv, which might help the carmaker take the position as the second-largest carmaker in the country. Talking of figures, it posted sales of 13,902 units to register a YoY growth of 13 per cent.

Mahindra Scorpio

Even though Mahindra was preparing to launch the Thar Roxx in August, it managed to retail a total of 12,237 units of the Scorpio (Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N combined). The SUV posts a YoY increase of 16 per cent. The automaker currently sells two avatars of the Scorpio - Classic and Scorpio-N.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Eeco van from Maruti Suzuki was the ninth highest-selling car in the country in July 2024. It managed to find 11,916 buyers, which is only a drop of one per cent from what was recorded in July last year. The Eeco is loved for its practicality and affordable price.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The outgoing Maruti Suzuki Dzire is on its way out of production lines, as the new-gen model will soon be launched in the country. However, the arrival of the updated avatar has not tormented the sales of the outgoing model, as it stood tall as the 10th best-seller in the country with a sales figure of 11,647 units.