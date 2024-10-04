Hyundai Super Delight Days Announced: Big Discounts This Dussehra, Diwali

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced the launch of its festive brand campaign 'Hyundai Super Delight Days'. Aimed to bring more consumers to the sales tally, the Hyundai Super Delight Days campaign offers exciting customer benefits on models like the Venue, Exter, and Grand i10 Nios, i20, and more. So, here's how much you can save by getting home a Hyundai car this month. Also, the list includes additional information from the dealership, so make sure to check out deals with your nearest dealerships. The brand is offering benefits of up to Rs 80,629 on Venue, Rs 58,000 on Grand i10 Nios, and Rs 42,972 on Exter, and Rs 55,000 on i20.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said "This festive season, HMIL invites customers to embark on a journey filled with happiness, excitement, and cherished memories. We are thrilled to launch the Hyundai Super Delight Days campaign, a perfect way to engage with our customers during this festive season. The campaign reflects the deep-rooted emotional connections our customers share with their vehicles, especially during festivals when purchasing a new car is considered auspicious. With this campaign, we want to make every visit to our showroom an exciting and joyous experience. To make the celebrations even more delightful, we have introduced new models and variants and are offering exclusive festive benefits across our range of cars, helping customers drive home their favorite Hyundai."

The campaign film captures the thrill of exploring incredible offers and the joy of sharing those moments with loved ones. With vibrant visuals of families visiting Hyundai showrooms, the campaign portrays how each purchase becomes a significant part of their festive celebrations. Hyundai Super Delight Days is being activated in HMIL showrooms across the country, inviting customers to experience the joy and prosperity of owning a Hyundai, backed by a host of exciting benefits and celebratory offers.

HMIL vehicles come equipped with segment-defining safety, connectivity, comfort, convenience and technologically advanced features, offering a delightful ownership experience to customers. HMIL's extensive network, with 1,388 sales touchpoints and 1,580 service points across the country as of October 2024, are fully geared to delight customers with the timely deliveries of their favorite Hyundai cars during this auspicious period.