Hyundai Motor Company, TVS Motor Company Partner For Electric Three-Wheeler Development In India

Hyundai Motor Company and TVS Motor Company have entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to jointly develop and bring electric three-wheelers to market in India. The move focuses on addressing last-mile mobility needs with purpose-built electric solutions. The collaboration follows the showcase of their electric three-wheeler concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and marks a step towards introducing more tailored and sustainable mobility options for Indian consumers.

As part of the agreement, Hyundai Motor will take the lead on design and will co-develop the product using its global R&D capabilities, mobility technologies, and design approach. The electric three-wheeler is being developed to suit Indian driving conditions and urban requirements, with a focus on practicality and efficiency.

TVS Motor, on the other hand, will contribute its electric vehicle platform, three-wheeler expertise, and understanding of the local market. The company will also handle manufacturing and sales operations in India, along with exploring export opportunities. Both companies aim to introduce the first product in India, which remains the largest market for three-wheelers globally.

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A key aspect of the partnership is localisation. Components for the electric three-wheeler will be sourced and produced within India, helping reduce costs, improve supply chain efficiency, and support after-sales service.

The concept showcased earlier highlighted features aimed at Indian conditions, such as adaptable ground clearance, improved safety systems, better thermal management for hot climates, and flexible cabin configurations for passenger and cargo use.

With the agreement now in place, the project moves into the development and production phase. The vehicle will undergo testing, localisation adjustments, and certification to meet regulatory standards.

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Both Hyundai Motor and TVS Motor have also set up dedicated teams to streamline development timelines and approvals, as they work towards bringing the product to market.