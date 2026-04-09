Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Launched At Rs 12.06 Lakh: What's New

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched a new Creta Summer Edition in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 12.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level variant of the special edition version is based on the EX trim but adds more features. Meanwhile, the top-end variant based on the SX trim is sold for Rs 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the special edition also gets a variant based on the S(O) and S(O) Knight trims of the SUV.

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition: Variant-wise Features

The Hyundai Creta Summer Edition closely resembles the standard version of the SUV in terms of appearance. It features 16-inch dual-tone steel wheels starting from the EX (O) Summer Edition trim, while all other elements are consistent with the standard trim. However, this special edition offers additional features compared to the standard version of the corresponding variant. Here are the details of the feature listed below:

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The Creta EX Summer Edition comes with a smart key and push-button start. Meanwhile, the Creta EX(O) Summer Edition top is up with the addition of Quad Beam LED Headlamps, LED Tail Lamps, Horizon LED Positioning Lamp and DRLs, Front and Rear LED Turn Indicators, Rear Window Sunshade, and Rear Camera with Dynamic Guidelines.

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Meanwhile, the higher Creta S(O) Summer Edition and S(O) Knight Summer Edition bring a dashcam to the mix. The even higher SX Summer Edition gets a 10.25-inch Multi Display Digital Cluster along with a dashcam. The SX Premium Summer Edition tops it up with Surround View Monitor (SVM), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), along with Front Parking Sensors.

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition: Variant-wise Price

Variant Engine Transmission Price (Ex-showroom INR) EX Summer Edition 1.5l MPi petrol MT Rs 12,05,900 EX Summer Edition 1.5l U2 CRDi diesel MT Rs 13,61,900 EX(O) Summer Edition 1.5l MPi petrol MT Rs 13,13,400 EX(O) Summer Edition 1.5l MPi petrol IVT Rs 14,48,900 EX(O) Summer Edition 1.5l U2 CRDi diesel MT Rs 14,69,400 EX(O) Summer Edition 1.5l U2 CRDi diesel AT Rs 16,04,400 S(O) Summer Edition 1.5l MPi petrol MT Rs 14,19,900 S(O) Summer Edition 1.5l MPi petrol IVT Rs 15,64,900 S(O) Summer Edition 1.5l U2 CRDi diesel MT Rs 15,80,900 S(O) Summer Edition 1.5l U2 CRDi diesel AT Rs 17,25,900 S(O) Knight Summer Edition 1.5l MPi petrol MT Rs 14,38,400 S(O) Knight Summer Edition 1.5l U2 CRDi diesel MT Rs 15,99,400 SX Summer Edition 1.5l MPi petrol MT Rs 15,03,600 SX Premium Summer Edition 1.5l MPi petrol MT Rs 16,33,400 SX Premium Summer Edition 1.5l MPi petrol IVT Rs 17,77,900 SX Premium Summer Edition 1.5l U2 CRDi diesel MT Rs 17,88,900

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition: Engine

The powertrain options include a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The special edition misses out on the turbo petrol unit. Transmission options include MT, iVT, and AT, depending on the power unit.