Hyundai Crater Concept Teased Ahead Of LA Motor Show Debut

Hyundai recently confirmed its plan to introduce 26 new models in India by FY30. Now the brand has teased the design images of its upcoming off-roader, dubbed the Hyundai Crater Concept. The Hyundai Crater Concept poses a rugged and unique design suitable for the off-roader standard and is set to be unveiled at the 2025 LA Motor Show on 20th November 2025. The Crater Concept is likely to knock horns with the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Prado, in its production-spec version.

Hyundai Crater Concept

From the design sketches, the Hyundai Crater Concept shows a tall stance with generous ground clearance and rugged off-road tyres. Hyundai says the model represents a tougher, more adventure-focused identity, hinting that its current XRT styling could evolve into something more capable.

At the front, the Crater features slim lights positioned just below the bonnet, paired with a distinctive four-dot centre pattern. A closed grille suggests the concept may be electric, while the main headlamps appear integrated into a narrow slot above the chunky front bumper.

The Hyundai Crater Concept gives an early look at what the model could evolve into a rugged, trail-ready electric SUV or the basis for tougher XRT versions. Its closed grille and sleek surfaces hint at electrification, though Hyundai has yet to reveal any powertrain specifics.

The Hyundai Crater Concept will be showcased during AutoMobility LA 2025 media days and throughout the Los Angeles Auto Show from November 21 to 30. Its global debut press conference will be livestreamed worldwide, starting at 9:45 a.m. PT.