Honda Issues Recall Notice For Its 300-350 cc Range; H'Ness CB350, CB350RS, CB350, CB300F & CB300R Affected

Honda is yet to reveal the exact number of affected motorcycles

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has issued a recall for five of its motorcycles - CB300R, CB300F, CB350 and the CB350RS for a variety of reasons. The company has found a potential defect for the wheel speed sensors and camshaft in these models due to an incorrect/faulty moulding process. These motorcycles were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2024. All motorcycles are sold through Honda's BigWing dealerships. The wheel speed sensor on all five models may be compromised and that could lead to malfunctioning of the speedometer and inefficient working of safety tech like traction control and ABS. These could potentially lead to accidents on the affected motorcycles.

The camshaft issue is due to a faulty manufacturing process and it affects all three 350 cc models - H'ness CB350, CB350 and the CB350RS. The affected motorcycles may be compromised and not perform to the standards set by the company. These motorcycles were manufactured between June and July 2024.

HMSI is actively working on the recall and reaching out to customers whose motorcycles may have been potentially affected. The faulty parts will be replaced free of cost irrespective of the affected motorcycles' warranty. Customers can also enter the VIN of their motorcycles and check whether it has been affected or not, on the Honda BigWing website. The details of the recall are yet to be posted on the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).