Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Trumps Hero MotoCorp, Taking Top Spot On Sales Tally

Continuing the year on a high note with its massive double-digit growth, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its overall sales for the month of July 2024. During the month, the company's dispatches stood at 4,83,100 units, registering a massive 43% YoY growth. This includes domestic sales of 4,39,118 units and 43,982 units of exports. The domestic sales for the month registered a strong 41% YoY growth while the exports grew by a massive 60% over the same period of last year. Hero MotoCorp, on the other hand, registered sales of 3,70,274 units, including exports.

Key Highlights of July 2024: