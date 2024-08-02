Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Trumps Hero MotoCorp, Taking Top Spot On Sales Tally

Continuing the year on a high note with its massive double-digit growth, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its overall sales for the month of July 2024. During the month, the company's dispatches stood at 4,83,100 units, registering a massive 43% YoY growth. This includes domestic sales of 4,39,118 units and 43,982 units of exports. The domestic sales for the month registered a strong 41% YoY growth while the exports grew by a massive 60% over the same period of last year. Hero MotoCorp, on the other hand, registered sales of 3,70,274 units, including exports.
Key Highlights of July 2024:
- Business Milestone: HMSI has achieved the remarkable feat of selling 5 million units in Tamil Nadu, reaffirming its status as a favoured choice for two-wheeler buyers in this South Indian state.
- Network Expansion: Elevating the #GoRidin spirit, HMSI inaugurated BigWing dealerships in Hooghly (West Bengal), Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) and Burdwan (West Bengal).
- Road Safety: Expanding road safety awareness in India, HMSI conducted awareness campaigns in 11 cities across India - Tezpur (Assam), Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh), Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), Rajkot (Gujarat), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Thane (Maharashtra), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Shirdi (Maharashtra), Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu), Patna (Bihar) & Dehradun (Uttarakhand). The company also celebrated the 8th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Ludhiana (Punjab). Additionally, HMSI organized a Road Safety Convention with school principals in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) as a part of their ongoing project - Mindset Development for our Future Generation.
- CSR: Honda India Foundation (HIF) organised a 'Health Mela' in Burera Village of Tapukara, Rajasthan. The event was an amalgamation of core activities including women's health awareness session, Health Camps, Nukkad Natak, Blood Donation Drives, Basic Medical Screening and Yoga and road safety awareness session for students. Additionally, HIF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Marriott Group of Hotels. This collaboration is a part of Project Buniyaad, a noble initiative aimed at providing 100% job placement to around 1,000 youths from the North-eastern states and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the hospitality sector.
- Motorsports: The Round 4 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship witnessed the riders of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team putting forward their effort and determination in the AP250 class race at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok, Indonesia. Additionally, Mohsin Paramban emerged as the undisputed leader in round 2 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R category followed by Savion Sabu at second and A.S. James at third position.