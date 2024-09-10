Exclusive: Honda Activa EV Launch Date CONFIRMED, Arriving By March 2025

Honda Motorcycle & Scooters India enjoys a strong market share with its reliable and potent product line-up in the Indian market. The Activa remains a strong seller of the brand. As the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers held its 64th Annual Conventional in Delhi, we got to chat with Tsutsumu Otani, CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd. In our conversation, Otani confirmed that the Activa has been the best-selling scooter for nearly two decades. He added that an electric scooter launch has already been delayed by the brand for at least a year. However, the company is now looking forward to launching its first EV (Activa Electric) in March 2025, HMSI CEO Tsutsumu Otani said.

Honda Activa Electric is expected to be an all-new product ground-up, and thus, Honda could use a different nameplate for this offering. In likelihood, it could put to use the company's battery swapping technology - Honda e:Swap. The company is already using the technology at a smaller scale for commercial three-wheelers. The service is currently available in Bengaluru in a joint venture with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

Also Read - Festive Season Offers: Tata Tiago, Nexon And Punch EV Prices Slashed By Up To ₹ 3 Lakh

If at all Honda plans to utilise its swapping stations at a larger scale, it could make the company's upcoming electric scooter more accessible in terms of improved range and keeping the rider away from range anxiety. The scooter could also be equipped with more advanced features, like a touchscreen infotainment unit, connected features, keyless go and more.