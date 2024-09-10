Festive Season Offers: Tata Tiago, Nexon And Punch EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 3 Lakh

Tata Motors has announced a price reduction for some of the offerings in its electric car range in the wake of the upcoming festive season. The reduced prices are applicable on the Tiago EV, Punch EV and the Nexon EV. As expected, the newly launched Curvv EV but interestingly, the offer is not on the Tigor EV.

The starting price of the Tata Tiago EV is Rs 7.99 lakh but benefits of Rs 40,000 can be had depending on the variants. The Tiago EV is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh. The Tata Punch EV is now priced at Rs 9.99 lakh with benefits of Rs 1.20 lakh up for grabs. Its prices range between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.79 lakh.

The prices of the Tata Nexon start at Rs 12.50 lakh (ex-showroom) with a price cut that can go up to Rs 3 lakh depending on the variant chosen. It now ranges between Rs 12.50 lakh and Rs 16.29 lakh. Those who buy the EVs under the new offer will also be able to charge their cars free of cost at Tata Power public charging stations. Currently, the company claims to have more than 5,500 functional public chargers across the country.

Announcing this never before celebration, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "Our singular purpose at TATA.ev is to mainstream EVs, by breaking barriers and making EVs more accessible to regular car buyers. With these special, limited period prices, we are breaking the high acquisition cost barrier for EVs, and bringing EV prices closer to similar petrol and/or diesel-powered vehicles. Customers now have the perfect opportunity to start enjoying our new age, high-performance, zero emission and zero noise EVs, which also offer low running costs and greater driving comfort. Customers will additionally benefit immensely from the complimentary public charging offering at Tata Power chargers. We look forward to welcoming customers at their nearest Tata Motors and TATA.ev showrooms as they join the EV revolution."

Tata Motors had also announced a price reduction of nearly Rs 1.80 lakh on its ICE offerings due to the festive season.