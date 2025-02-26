Honda CG160 Bike Design Patented in India

The Honda CG160 is already on sale in Brazil
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has recently obtained the design patent for the Honda CG160 motorcycle, a model inherited from Honda's offering in Brazil since, 2015. The ninth-generation CG160 dominates the Brazilian market for its dependability and reliability making CG160 an excellent choice for commuters seeking a premium option in the Indian market.
The CG 160 motorcycle is based on a 162.7 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, generating 14.4 Hp and 13.8 Nm of torque. Interestingly, the engine is also compatible with ethanol, enhancing the performance by 0.3 Hp and 0.2 Nm of torque. The CG160 is available in four variants, all sharing the same engine with different price segments. The line-up includes the CG 160 Start, CG 160 Fan, CG 160 Titan, and CG 160 Cargo, with a modern design bearing some resemblance to CB Unicorn from back in the day.
The CG 160 motorcycle is equipped with a 5-speed gearbox, 18-inch alloy wheels, and advanced suspension featuring telescopic front forks along with dual rear shock absorbers. For safety, it incorporates a 240 mm front disc brake and a 130 mm rear drum brake, enhanced by a combined braking system (CBS) that improves control during riding. Additionally, the CG 160 boasts an LCD instrument console that provides essential information such as speed, distance traveled, and fuel levels.
In conjunction with the patented design of the CG 160, Honda also markets models like the Honda Unicorn and another model in the 160 cc range in India, catering to both traditional and performance-focused riders. However, given the existing competition in the 160 cc segment, including the Honda Unicorn, the launch of the CG 160 in the Indian market is not anticipated in the near future.
