Triumph Thruxton 400 Spied Again! Testing Continues Ahead Of Launch

Triumph Thruxton 400 will have a cafe racer design [Image Source- Youtube (The Fat Biker)]
Triumph Motorcycles is working on expanding the range of entry-level 400 cc bikes in the Indian market. The latest entrant to the range will be the Thruxton 400 (speculated name) joining the Speed 400, Scrambler 400X, and Speed T4 in the Indian market. Before the launch or any official announcement about the bike, the brand is testing the bike on Indian markets. These tests are going alongside a new version of the Scrambler 400X.
To come with a cafe racer design, the new bike based on the 400 cc platform will bring completely new elements to the table. It will have a semi-fairing design with multiple elements showing its cafe racer roots. To be specific, it comes with low-set clip-on handlebars with bar-end mirrors. Additionally, it will have a neo-retro appeal with a circular headlamp unit, analog tachometer, and circular ORVMs.
On the hardware front, the bike seems to be using USD front forks and rear mono-shock. Meanwhile, braking is the responsibility of single discs at both ends. For added safety, the bike is likely to have a dual-channel ABS. The bike is expected to have slightly fatter 150-section tyres. Additionally, the feature is expected to be very similar to the Speed 400. The familiar elements might be seen in the form of a semi-digital instrument cluster.
Expected to have the same frame and subframe as the Triumph Speed 400, the bike will likely have the same powertrain. In other words, the bike will have the same 398.15 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine at its heart. This unit might be tuned to produce around 40 hp of power and 38 Nm of peak torque. This power will be transferred to the wheel using a six-speed gearbox. With all of this in place, we can expect the bike to launch in the second half of 2025.
