CFMoto To Re-Enter Indian Market By Mid-2025 With These Motorcycles

CFMoto, the Chinese two-wheeler brand is planning to re-enter the Indian market. The brand had witnessed poor sales due to several factors way back in 2019, forcing it to shut operations in India. Also, the CFMoto motorcycles were not BS6 compliant, and therefore, they could not be further retailed in the Indian market. Earlier, the Chinese bike maker had ties with Hyderabad-based AMW motorcycles, but now it has collaborated with local partners, the details of which are not revealed yet.

CFMoto entered the Indian market a few years back with bikes in the 300 cc and 650 cc category. CFMoto introduced the 300NK and the 650GT, which offered tough competition to other bikes in the segment. However, the lack of after-sales service and poor reach, led to plugging sales for the brand.



CFMoto might launch the 675 SR-R in India

The motorcycles that will be sold by the brand in the country are still not known. The details about the lineup can only be confirmed post-launch. However, we can expect CFMoto to re-enter the Indian market with products like the adventure-focused 450 MT. The CFMoto 450MT derives its power from a 450cc, liquid-cooled engine capable of throttling a peak power of 42.41 Hp.

CFMoto has also introduced a new 675cc, in-line, three-cylinder engine in the global market. This hints that CFMoto might launch its 675 SR-R. We might also expect the brand to launch its 800cc adventure tourer- the CFMoto 800 MT-X and the naked sports bike- the CFMoto 800NK.

CFMoto has not made any official declaration about the dates. However, it is expected to make a comeback by mid-2025. The brand might also launch the 300NK and the 650GT with updated features and design elements.