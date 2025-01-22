Honda CB190TR Patent Filed In India; To Rival Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Honda CB190TR comes with a 184 cc engine
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recently expanded its line of BigWing bikes with the launch of the CBR650 and the CB650R. Now, the brand seems to be planning on bringing a new bike to the family of smaller bikes. However, the update can not be confirmed yet as the brand has only filed a patent but there is no official announcement on the same. Chances are, the Japanese automaker has filed the design patent to secure its rights to use the same in the country.
Based on the pictures, the patent shows the design of the Honda CB190TR which is already part of the brand's lineup in the global market. The bike comes with a neo-retro appeal with a circular headlamp with the instrument cluster placed right over it. This is complemented by the presence of a muscular tank and a single-piece seat. Along with a short tail section, the bike gets a small exhaust.
In the international market, the Honda CB190TR comes with upside-down forks at the front with an aluminum alloy front fender bracket. While the rear end gets a three-step adjustable central rear suspension. Braking is the responsibility of single discs at both ends. The brand has also added a dual-channel ABS system to make the rider safe. These are mounted on 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Along with all of this, the brand is offering tech in the form of a retro-inspired LCD dashboard which offers all the crucial data related to the bike. Powering the machine is an 184 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. This unit is tuned to produce 16 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 16.2 Nm of peak torque while revving at 6,750 rpm.
With the increasing demand for neo-retro bikes, Honda is likely to bring the CB190TR to the Indian market. If launched it will likely have a price tag of around Rs 2 lakh, bringing it in the territory of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
