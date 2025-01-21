2025 Honda Livo Launched With Fully-Digital Instrument Cluster, Splendor Beware

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has updated the Livo with a host of updates. Now launched in MY2025 avatar, the 2025 Honda Livo is now OBD2B compliant Livo, and it is launched at a starting price of Rs. 83,080 ex-showroom Delhi. The updated Livo gets stand-out elements including a muscular fuel tank with chiselled tank shrouds, and striking graphics on the body panels. It will be available in two variants, Drum and Disc, with three colour options - Pearl Igneous Black with Orange Stripes, Pearl Igneous Black with Blue Stripes and Pearl Siren Blue.The 2024 Honda Livo now features a Fully Digital instrument cluster, which provides a host of information including real-time mileage, distance to empty, service due indicator, gear position indicator and Eco indicator. Adding a safety element, this commuter motorcycle continues to get a side-stand engine cut-off feature.Powering the Livo is a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is now OBD2B compliant to meet the upcoming government regulations. This engine churns out 8.67 Hp of power at 7500 RPM and 9.30 Nm of peak torque at 5500 RPM, paired with a 4-speed gearbox.Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "The Honda Livo has been a trusted choice for our customers and with the 2025 model, we aim to further strengthen its position in the market. The integration of OBD2B technology underscores Honda's commitment to sustainability and compliance with evolving regulations. By enhancing both technology and aesthetics, we aim to offer our customers a motorcycle that seamlessly combines innovation and practicality. We believe that it will be a trusted companion for riders across India to Live Life, Livo Style.