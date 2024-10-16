Honda CB1000 Hornet Full Specifications Revealed; EICMA Debut Confirmed

The Honda CB1000 may or may not come to India

The Honda CB1000 Hornet was first showcased in the flesh at EICMA 2023 and the type approval documents for the motorcycle have been leaked, with its prices announced for international markets, and it will make its official debut at the upcoming EICMA 2024. The Honda CB1000 Hornet will have a higher-spec SP variant as well. It will be a 'budget' litre-class motorcycle from Honda and it is currently priced at Rs. 10 lakh (when converted from its price of GBP 8,999 in UK). The CB1000 Hornet SP variant is priced at Rs. 11 lakh (GBP 9,999). To wit, the price of the standard model is less than that of the Honda XL750 Transalp ADV.

The new CB1000 Hornet gets a 999 cc in-line four, water-cooled engine which makes 152 hp at 11,000 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The specifications increase to 157 hp and 107 Nm on the higher-spec SP variant. Honda offers a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard on the SP model and as an option on the regular model. Like most Honda in-line fours, the CB1000 Hornet is built around an Aluminium twin-spar frame and the standard model gets fully adjustable Showa USD and monoshock. The SP variant gets fully adjustable Ohlins TTX36 monoshock at the rear. The CB1000 Hornet gets twin 310 mm disc brakes up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, gripped by Nissin callipers. The SP variant gets Brembo Stylema callipers up front.

At 211 kg, the motorcycle's weight is par for the course for performance bikes. The seat height is a decent 809 mm, while the ground clearance is low at 135 mm. The fuel tank capacity is 17 litres. In terms of electronics, the motorcycles get five riding modes - three are standard and two are customisable, ABS, engine brake control, traction control and of course power modes.

There is no confirmation on whether the Honda CB1000 Hornet will be launched in India or not, but if it does, it will go up against the Suzuki Katana and the Kawasaki Ninja 1100, when it is launched.