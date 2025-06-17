Honda Cars June 2025 Discounts: Up To Rs 1.2 Lakh Off On Elevate, City

In June 2025, Honda is offering discounts on its popular car models. These promotions include price reductions, loyalty bonuses for existing customers, and special deals from dealerships. If you are considering purchasing a Honda this month, you can save a considerable amount. Here's how much you can save on buying the Amaze, City, or Elevate this month.

Honda Amaze:

The Honda Amaze 3rd Generation offers corporate discounts, loyalty benefits for existing Honda customers, and additional deals from dealers, making it a budget-friendly choice for those looking for a reliable sedan. The starting price for the Honda Amaze is currently Rs 8.09 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City:

The Honda City offers buyers benefits of up to Rs 1.07 lakh on the petrol version and up to Rs 65,000 on the hybrid model, making it an attractive choice for customers seeking a premium sedan. Currently, the ex-showroom price for the petrol variant starts at Rs 12.38 Lakh, while the hybrid variant starts at Rs 20.85 Lakh.

Honda City June 2025 Discount

Honda Elevate Apex Edition:

The price of the Honda Elevate Apex Edition has been lowered. It now starts at Rs 12.39 Lakh (ex-showroom), down from Rs 12.71 Lakh (ex-showroom), making it an attractive option for customers interested in this special edition.