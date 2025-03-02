Honda Cars India Records Sales Of 5,616 Units In Domestic Market

Honda Amaze is the latest model of the brand in the country
Honda Cars India has announced its sales numbers for February 2025. As per the announcement, the Japanese automaker in India has registered cumulative sales of 10,323 units in the second month of 2025. Meanwhile, the domestic sales of the brand stood at 5,616 units. At the same time, the exports for the automaker stood at 4,707 units. This includes the models exported to various countries across the globe.
It is to be noted that the sales performance of the brand has decreased compared to the previous year. For context, the carmaker reported 7,142 units sold domestically and 5,936 units exported in February 2024. Presently, the automaker offers four models in the country marking its presence in various segments. Specifically, the lineup includes models like the recently launched Amaze in the compact sedan category, City and City Hybrid in the premium sedan category along with the Elevate SUV.
In recent months, Honda has actively sought to enhance sales by launching special editions of its popular models. Earlier last month, the City sedan was introduced in the Apex Edition, with prices starting at Rs. 13.3 lakh. More recently, the Elevate SUV received an update with the Signature Black Edition, featuring dark aesthetics both inside and outside.
Sharing thoughts on Feb'25 sales performance, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "The market conditions have been challenging for the auto industry where we saw reduced momentum in car registrations and difficulties in creating fresh demand during Feb as compared to last year. However, our recent launches of All New Amaze and Special editions of Elevate Black and City Apex with good response from market have helped us to create new excitement in our products and sustain sales in this tough period."
He added. "With new benefits outlined in the Union Budget 2026 to boost overall consumer demand, we hope situation will improve in coming period. On the export front, we continue to post healthy volumes led by strong performance of Elevate and City in export markets."
