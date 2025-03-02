Mahindra Beats Hyundai To Become India's Second Largest Automaker

Mahindra is now second largest automaker in February 2025
The Indian automobile industry has recently been witnessing changes in dynamics. The major change in the industry can be seen in the reshuffle of rankings of the car brands in the country. Specifically, Mahindra & Mahindra zoomed past Hyundai Motor India to become the second-largest automaker in February 2025. This comes because of a massive 19 per cent year-on-year growth in February 2025 with the sales of 50,420 units in the domestic market.
In February 2025, Hyundai India registered a 6.8 per cent increase in exports compared to the previous year with sales of 11,000 units. Mahindra & Mahindra exported 1,966 units. Overall, Hyundai India recorded sales of 58,727 passenger vehicles last month, while Mahindra sold 52,386.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "In February, we clocked SUV sales of 50420, a growth of 19% and 83702 total vehicles, a growth of 15%. This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio."
Hyundai has cited geopolitical challenges as the reason for its low volumes. That said, the automaker expects the latest tax reforms to help boost sales in the coming months. Hyundai's cumulative volumes also witnessed a 10.48 per cent decline in month-on-month sales, against 65,603 units sold in January 2025. Sales have sharply dipped in the last three months, considering the automaker sold 67,615 units in December 2024.
Mahindra February 2025 SalesIn the Utility Vehicles category, Mahindra registered 50,420 vehicles sold in the domestic market, marking a 19% growth, and an overall total of 52,386 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales figures for Commercial Vehicles were 23,826.
Hyundai February 2025 SalesHyundai Motor India reported its sales for February 2025, and the company's cumulative volumes (domestic and exports combined) stood at 58,727 units. The company registered a drop of 2.93 per cent year-on-year, compared to 60,501 units sold in February 2024. Domestic sales in February stood at 47,727 units, witnessing a drop of 4.93 per cent against 50,201 units sold during the same period last year.
