Honda Announces 7-Year, Unlimited Kilometres Warranty On City, Elevate, Amaze

Honda Cars India announced on Thursday an industry-first extended warranty program, offering unlimited kilometres coverage for up to seven years. This extended warranty is offered on petrol variants of its current model range of Elevate, City, City e:HEV and Amaze. The programme has also been offered to petrol variants of other models Civic, Jazz & WR-V if a customer is enrolled for the extended warranty program earlier.

Customers can opt for a seven-year, unlimited kilometres extended warranty within two years from the car purchase date, along with other options available till the end of the standard warranty. Existing customers having extended warranties till 4th year and 5th year can also opt for warranty extensions up to seven years or up to 1,50,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier). The extended warranty purchased is transferable and will add value at the time of car resale.

Under the unlimited coverage, extended protection is offered beyond standard warranties. There is coverage for repair or replacement of parts that prove defective as per extended warranty terms and conditions, with no charges to the customer for both parts and labour. Service can be accessed at Honda's extensive pan-India dealer service network.

Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Backed by the established values of strong durability, quality and reliability of Honda cars, this Extended Warranty Programme with Unlimited Kilometers up to 7 years ensures that every customer regardless of their driving pattern, can experience long-term protection. We believe this new offering is a game changer for the industry and will redefine customer expectations of vehicle ownership.”

