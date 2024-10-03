MG Windsor EV Bookings Open; Claims A Range Of 331 km

MG Motors has officially opened bookings for the Windsor EV at a token amount of Rs 11,000. Interested buyers can book one through the MG official website or through the old fashioned brick and mortar stores near them. The MG Windsor is placed between the Comet and the brand's flagship electric offering, the ZS EV.

Prices of the Windsor EV start at Rs 9.99 lakh with the new battery rental service and Rs 13.5 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) if you make the full purchase. It is available in a total of three variants- Excite (Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.5 lakh), Exclusive (10.99 lakh and Rs 14.5 lakh) and Essence (Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 15.5 lakh). Prices of the car with battery rental are lower but MG will be charging a rental fee of Rs 3.50 per km so make sure you calculate your average running before buying.

The MG Windsor EV is equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be connected via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, ventilated front seats, 8.8-inch digital driver display, panoramic glass roof, six airbags, 360-degree parking camera and more.

Powering the Windsor is a 38kWh battery that is claimed to offer 331 km of range on a single charge. The electric motor generates an output of 136hp and 200 Nm. It can be charged fully via a DC charger in 40 minutes. A 3.3 kW charger will take 15 hours to fully charge the car though. The MG Windsor EV competes against the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.