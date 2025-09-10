Hero Motorcycles Prices Come Down By Rs 15,743 Under GST 2.0

Hero MotoCorp announced passing on the full benefit of the next-gen GST 2.0 reforms directly to customers, effective Sept 22, 2025. The company believes that this move will further enhance accessibility, affordability, and mobility, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions and for the lower middle class segment.

Sharing his thoughts on this milestone reform, Mr. Vikram Kasbekar, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said "We welcome the Government's next-gen GST 2.0 reforms, which will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate India's journey to a $ 5 trillion economy. In addition, more than half of the Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making it critical for mass mobility. The timing is opportune and ahead of the festive season, making two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for India's largest consumer base, while giving a strong demand push. By passing on the full GST benefit to customers, Hero MotoCorp reaffirms its commitment to enabling mobility, empowering families, and supporting the vision of 'Make in India'."

Hero Glamour X

With this initiative, customers can now avail price benefits of up to Rs 15,743 on select models (ex-showroom Delhi), making popular motorcycles such as the Splendor+, Glamour, Xtreme range, and scooters like the Xoom, Destini, and Pleasure+ even more accessible.

Model-wise GST Benefit (Ex-showroom Delhi):