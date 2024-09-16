Hero MotoCorp Raises Rs. 8.6 Crore For Its Centennial Auction; Announces Contest For Customers

Only 100 units of the Hero Centennial were manufactured, out of which 75 have been auctioned

It was about a couple of months ago that Hero MotoCorp announced the auction of the 'Centennial', an exclusive, collector's edition motorcycle that is based on the Hero Karizma XMR. With only 100 units made, the Centennial was manufactured to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, the founder and chairman emeritus of Hero MotoCorp. Out of the 100 units,75 went under the hammer and collectively raised Rs. 8.6 crore, with the highest bid being Rs. 20.30 lakh. The remaining 25 bikes will be displayed at Hero MotoCorp facilities and will be given away through contests to employees and customers.

The overwhelming response to 'The Centennial' reflects the deep admiration and respect for our Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal. This masterpiece embodies his values and stands as a lasting tribute to the remarkable legacy he left behind. My father was deeply committed to giving back to society, and his principles and vision continue to inspire through the institutions he founded. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire Hero community for their generous contributions, helping raise funds for charitable initiatives. Aligned with our 'customer-first' philosophy, we are excited to offer this masterpiece to our most valued stakeholders - our 118+ million customers around the globe - through an AI-powered contest, Dr. Pawan Munjal, executive chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

The Centennial looks futuristic in all regards. It boasts of a unique design that puts to use exquisite materials like carbon fibre and aluminium. Design highlights include an Aluminium swingarm, along with anodised handlebars, handlebar mounts, triple clamps, and rear set foot pegs. The single-seat design with a carbon fibre seat cowl makes the Centennial look smashing. It will also house a milled Aluminium special edition number badging. Accentuating its appeal further are diamond-cut alloy wheels and a contrast paint scheme for the engine and frame. It features adjustable suspension with 43mm USD forks on the front and a carbon fibre Akrapovic muffler. In comparison to the Karizma XMR, the Centennial gets a reduction of 5 kg in weight, tipping the scale at 158 kg.