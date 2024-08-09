Hero Motocorp Inaugurates First 'Premia Store' In Delhi

Dr Pawan Munjal, executive chairman, Hero MotoCorp, handing over keys to customers at the Premia store

Hero MotoCorp inaugurated its first ever 'Premia store' in Delhi, in Naraina industrial area. The newly opened store displays eight models from Hero, Harley-Davidson and Vida and each brand will have a different zone. Presently, Hero has 40 premia stores across 35 cities in India.

Hero Premia stores feature modern architecture, appealing design, and engaging new-age digital technologies. These stores aim to deliver a premium experience, with professionally trained sales consultants offering personalised advice to customers.

At the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp handed over the keys of the Mavrick 440, VIDA V1 and Harley-Davidson X440 to the store's inaugural customers.

Hero Premia stores showcase Hero MotoCorp's wide range of premium products such as Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, Karizma XMR, Xpulse 200 4V, Xtreme 160R and VIDA V1. The outlets also feature merchandise and accessories from Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson.