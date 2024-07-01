Hero Centennial Collector Edition Motorcycle Up For Auction, Limited To 100 Units

Hero Centennial

Hero MotoCorp is paying tribute to its Founder Chairman, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, with the collector's edition motorcycle - the Centennial. It indeed is an innovative way to celebrate the 101th birth anniversary of the man behind the Hero MotoCorp brand. The Centennial revolves a lot around the word century, as only 100 units of the motorcycle will be manufactured, celebrating the 101th birth anniversary. The motorcycle will now be available for auction to interested buyers.

Hero Centennial: Design

The Centennial looks futuristic in all regards. It boasts of a unique design that puts to use exquisite materials like carbon fibre and aluminium. Design highlights include an aluminium swingarm, along with anodised handlebars, handlebar mounts, triple clamps, and rear set foot pegs. The single-seat design with a carbon fibre seat cowl makes the Centennial look brute. It will also house a milled aluminium special edition number badging. Accentuating its appeal further are diamond-cut alloy wheels and a contrast paint scheme for the engine and frame.

Hero Centennial: Performance

The Centennial is based on the Kariza XMR, and it is evident in the pictures that it sports a more sporty design theme and cycle parts. It features adjustable suspension with 43mm USD forks on the front and a carbon fibre Akrapovic muffler. In comparison to the Karizma XMR, the Centennial gets a reduction of 5 kilos in weight, tipping the scale at 158 kg.

Hero Centennial: Deliveries To Begin By Sept 2024

Hero MotoCorp will start delivering the Centennial motorcycle by September. However, as the company is celebrating 100 days of customer and employee engagement, 100 lucky buyers will be able to receive 100 per cent cashback on their purchase. Also, Hero MotoCorp is inviting its customers to partake in the 'My Hero, My Story' campaign, where the top entries will be rewarded with the coveted 'The Centennial.'