Hero MotoCorp Announces Harshavardhan Chitale As New CEO

Hero MotoCorp Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Harshavardhan Chitale as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Monday, January 5, 2026, following approval of the Board of Directors.

Harsh brings with him more than three decades of global leadership across both B2B and B2C sectors, with deep expertise in industrial automation, lighting, information technology services, and digital transformation. He has held senior executive positions in leading publicly listed and multinational corporations, consistently delivering growth, profitability, and large-scale organizational renewal. Having lived and worked in India, the United States, and Europe, Harsh offers a perspective that is both truly global in outlook and deeply rooted in India's aspirations. His distinguished track record spans not only profitable growth and transformation at scale, but also the successful end-to-end integration of acquisitions, unlocking long-term value and synergies.

"Harsh's outstanding track record in driving growth, fostering innovation, and leading global transformation makes him the ideal leader for Hero MotoCorp at this pivotal moment," said Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp. "His vision and dynamism will accelerate our journey across electric and emerging mobility, premiumization, digitalization, sustainability, and organizational renewal - shaping the future of mobility and beyond. With Harsh at the helm, Hero MotoCorp is well-positioned to realize its full potential and deliver enduring value to shareholders, customers, employees, and society at large."

Harsh served as the Global CEO of Signify's €4 Billion Professional Business (the global leader in lighting solutions), where he led a workforce of 12,000 employees across 70 countries, overseeing manufacturing, supply chain, product development, and digital transformation initiatives. Under his stewardship, the business doubled profitability, pioneered large-scale innovation, and launched more than 100 products annually, including IoT-enabled lighting ecosystems.

Before that, Harsh was the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Philips Lighting India, where he successfully executed the spin-off into a standalone, public company and cemented market leadership with a share twice that of its nearest competitor. He has also held top leadership roles as CEO and Board Member at HCL Infosystems and Honeywell Automation India, driving transformative growth and creating significant shareholder value.

Harsh is widely respected for his strategic vision, execution excellence, and ability to empower diverse, global teams. His leadership style-described as spanning from "zero feet to 30,000 feet", reflects his ability to engage both frontline teams and boardrooms with equal agility.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Harsh was awarded the Director's Gold Medal for best student of his graduating class. Beyond his executive roles, he is also an active angel investor in emerging sectors such as EVs, clean energy, health-tech, and agri-tech.

As part of this leadership transition, Mr. Vikram Kasbekar, Acting CEO, will work closely with Harsh to ensure a smooth handover. The Board of Directors extends its sincere gratitude to Vikram for his leadership and invaluable contributions during the interim period. Vikram will continue to serve on the Board of Hero MotoCorp as Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer.