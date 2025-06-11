Here's What Tata Harrier.ev's Base Variant Offers: Full Feature List

Tata Motors has recently launched the Harrier.ev in India at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has revealed that the electric SUV will get three variants, namely Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered. Tata has also revealed the features and specs of the Harrier.ev. However, the prices of each variant are still under wraps. Here are the features you can get in the Tata Harrier.ev's entry-level (Adventure) variant.

Tata Harrier.ev Base Variant: Exterior

The Harrier.ev's base variant will get the same exterior highlights as that of the higher-spec trims. It will have an LED bi-projector headlamp, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, connected lights at either end, roof rails, integrated side steps, puddle lamps, a shark-fin antenna, and more. Also, the Harrier.ev Adventure will be equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts and EV-specific badging on the sides and the rear.

Tata Harrier.ev Base Variant: Interior

On the inside, the Tata Harrier.ev's base variant is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, terrain modes, a four-speaker audio system, and much more.

Tata Harrier.ev interior

Tata Harrier.ev Base Variant: Battery And Powertrain

Tata has announced that the Harrier.ev will get a 75 kWh battery pack that offers a range of up to 627 km. However, these specs are subject to the top trims of the electric SUV. The exact battery and powertrain details of the Adventure variant have not been revealed yet. However, it is expected to get a smaller 65 kWh battery pack. Also, Tata can possibly equip the 75 kWh battery option to the base model later.

The higher-spec variants will get an AWD setup, while the base variant is likely to get a single motor with an RWD system.