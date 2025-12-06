"Haunted" Lamborghini Rolls Away On Its Own: Real Life Taarzan?

Simon Kidston has spent his life around fast, beautiful, and often unpredictable machines, but nothing quite like this. The British car collector and dealer recently shared a bizarre episode involving his 1977 Lamborghini Countach LP400 Periscopio, a car considered one of the purest and rarest forms of the Countach ever made.

Kidston says the car, which was parked outside a residence in Scotland, decided to start itself and move forward in the middle of the night. No one was behind the wheel. Security footage, according to him, clearly shows the Countach rolling ahead, stopping briefly, and moving again before coming to rest against a bush near the house.

Fortunately, the supercar escaped serious damage, picking up only a small scrape under the chin. That, he says, has already been repaired. Given the tight parking space, things could have gone much worse, just a few feet to the right, and it would have hit the house; a few feet to the left, and the car might have rolled down toward a nearby river.

For Kidston, whose uncle was one of the famous Bentley Boys and whose father raced cars and served in the Navy, odd stories with engines aren't exactly new. Still, this one stands out. Sharing the incident on Instagram, he joked that the car's behaviour was either "a short circuit due to extreme humidity... or a Scottish ghost." In the Indian context, it sounds something like the plot of the movie "Tarzan: The Wonder Car".

The more believable explanation, though, points to old-school Italian electrics reacting badly to the damp weather. Kidston suspects moisture found its way into the car's wiring, triggering a short circuit. Because the Countach had been left parked in gear, that electrical glitch might have nudged it just enough to start creeping forward on its own.

The episode has quickly made waves among enthusiasts, blending mystery, humour, and a dash of mechanical unpredictability. Kidston seems to have taken it all in stride, and perhaps proved once again that with vintage Lamborghinis, even standing still can turn into an adventure.