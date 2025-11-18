Hardik Pandya's Rs 4.57 Crore Lamborghini Urus SE Gets A Matte Grey Makeover

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya bought a Lamborghini Urus SE recently. The SUV is worth around Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom) and had a Giallo Auge Yellow paint at the time of purchase. It seems like the bright paint scheme failed to hold the cricketer's interest and hence got an overhaul with a new wrap. Replacing the bright shade, the all-rounder adopted a rather dark matt grey colour. The pictures of the sports SUV in its new avatar were shared on social media.

Along with the new wrap, Hardik Pandya seems to have replaced the 21-inch metal wheels with darker 22-inch multi-spoke units, better suited for the new colour. All of this together contributes to changing the overall appeal of the sports SUV and seems to be complementing the aggression of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, a PHEV system with a 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. With this, the combined power and torque output now stands at 800 hp and 950 Nm.

To make it a real SUV, the Lamborghini has a 4WD system which offers torque vectoring with an integrated front differential and an electronic rear differential. Additionally, the Urus SE offers a pure electric range of 60 km and a top speed of 130 kmph in pure EV mode. The actual top speed of the SUV is 312 kmph, and it does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds.

Considering his opulent collection of cars, which features expensive models such as the Range Rover Sport SV and the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG, this decision aligns with his changing preferences. The Urus SE also represents the need for customization among the elite class of luxury-performance vehicles, depending on the owner's taste.