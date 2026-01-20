Haas F1 Team Reveals New Car Livery For 2026: Pics

The Haas Formula 1 team has become the third outfit to reveal its livery for the upcoming 2026 season, marking a new chapter in its journey. This year's campaign is particularly significant as it is the first under the banner of Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR), which steps in as the team's title sponsor. While Haas and Toyota initially entered into a technical partnership at the end of 2024, the collaboration has now been elevated, with the team officially rebranded as the TGR Haas F1 Team.

The unveiling not only showcased the team's fresh look but also offered fans a glimpse of Formula 1's sweeping regulatory changes set to debut in 2026. The new rules will introduce smaller, lighter cars powered by hybrid units that split energy evenly between fuel and electric sources, while running on advanced sustainable fuel. Against this backdrop, Haas's revised livery reflects both continuity and change. Predominantly white, the design prominently features expanded Toyota Gazoo Racing branding, underlining the strengthened partnership.

Preparations for the season are already underway. Haas will travel to Barcelona for Shakedown Week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on January 26. This private five-day test allows teams to run on three of the five days, giving them valuable track time before the official pre-season sessions. Following Barcelona, Haas will head to Bahrain, where pre-season testing is scheduled across two phases: February 11-13 and February 18-20. These sessions will be crucial in fine-tuning the car ahead of the season opener.

On the driver front, Haas continues with an unchanged line-up for its 11th season in Formula 1. Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman will once again take the wheel, providing stability and continuity as the team adapts to the new regulations. Leadership also remains steady, with Ayao Komatsu continuing as Team Principal. Under his guidance, Haas will aim to build on lessons learned from 2025 and push for stronger results.

Powering the car will be Ferrari Power Units, as Haas maintains its long-standing relationship with the Italian manufacturer. After finishing eighth in the Constructors' Championship last year, the team is determined to climb higher in the standings. With Toyota's expanded involvement, Ferrari's proven engines, and a stable driver pairing, Haas enters 2026 with renewed ambition and a striking new identity.

