From Colombia To Nigeria: Indian Motorcycles Now Power Roads Across 154 Nations

From Colombia's bustling cities to Nigeria's commercial hubs, motorcycles built in India are powering daily commutes across the developing world, turning the country into one of the world's largest two-wheeler exporters. Today, nearly one in every four motorcycles manufactured in India is sold overseas.

1 in Every 4 India-Made Bikes Exported

Of the 1.75 crore motorcycles produced in India in FY26, 44.77 lakh were exported. The share of exports in total production rose from 22.7% in FY25 to 25.7% in FY26, highlighting the growing importance of overseas markets for Indian manufacturers.

"Two-wheelers recorded their highest-ever exports in a financial year, with 51.8 lakh units shipped in 2025-26, marking a 23.4% increase over 2024-25. A wider product range, growing recognition of Indian two-wheeler brands, and their robust quality are driving global acceptance," the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement. The depreciation of the rupee is also aiding export volumes, it added.

Steep Rise in Motorcycle Exports

Motorcycle exports have witnessed sharp growth over the past few years. Export value rose from Rs 12,903 crore in FY18 to Rs 22,249 crore in FY22 and further to Rs 35,253 crore in FY26. Motorcycle exports increased by nearly 30 per cent in the last fiscal year alone, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Indian-made motorcycles were exported to 154 countries in FY26. However, only seven countries accounted for nearly half of all shipments. Colombia emerged as the largest export destination, followed by Mexico, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, Brazil, and Guinea.

Protagonists of India's Motorcycle Export Boom

Bajaj Auto accounted for 38 per cent of India's motorcycle exports in FY26, making it the country's largest motorcycle exporter. TVS Motor followed with a 27.5 per cent share. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, India Yamaha Motor, and Suzuki Motorcycle India were among the other major exporters, while Royal Enfield accounted for a 2.5 per cent share.

Bajaj Auto said in its FY26 annual report: "Latin America sustained its remarkable momentum and delivered yet another record year, with our brands continuing to enjoy deep trust and preference among customers. Several Asian markets, including Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Philippines, recorded strong growth, while the recovery in Nigeria showed encouraging signs of stability."

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As demand for affordable, fuel-efficient motorcycles rises across emerging markets, India is increasingly positioning itself as the world's factory for two-wheelers. With exports reaching record highs and Indian brands strengthening their presence abroad, the next phase of growth for the sector may be driven as much by roads overseas as by those at home.