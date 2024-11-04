EICMA 2024: What To Expect From Top Motorcycle Brands

Here is a look at some of the highly anticipated motorcycle launches/unveils at EICMA 2024

The EICMA 2024 is here. It is the biggest two-wheeler motorcycle held annually at Milan, Italy. And this year, it will be extra special because we will see a whole lot of India-bound motorcycles showcased by international brands and Indian bigwigs as well. Apart from the usual suspects like Royal Enfield and KTM, we will have a bunch of motorcycles showcased by the likes of Hero MotoCorp, Ducati, Aprilia and BMW Motorrad. Expect a lot of activity from the Japanese brands like Suzuki, Honda, Kawasaki and Yamaha as well, but we will only know about their showcases as the show progresses. Here is a round-up of all the important and India-centric motorcycles from EICMA 2024.

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 ADV R Images Leaked Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut

Royal Enfield

First up is Royal Enfield. The Indian brand is all set to announce the prices for the Bear 650 scrambler which was recently revealed, along with showcasing the Classic 650, yet another model based on RE's 650 cc parallel-twin engine platform. In addition to that, RE will also showcase the Flying Flea electric motorcycle, whether that's a concept or a production ready motorcycle, that is yet to be determined. The new Royal Enfield EV has been teased already on the company's social media handles.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased

KTM

KTM is all set to go really big at EICMA 2024. Along with showcasing the highly anticipated new-generation 390 Adventure range, details and images of which have been leaked numerous times, the Austrian brand will also showcase the 990 Duke R along with the 990 RC R sportbikes. Then, the company will also have the new 1390 range which includes the Super Adventure S, Super Adventure Evo and the Super Duke GT.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Showcased Four New Products At EICMA 2024

Hero MotoCorp

The world's biggest two-wheeler brand by sales volumes, Hero MotoCorp released a teaser earlier which showed that the company will take the wraps off four new two-wheelers at EICMA 2024. These include the new-gen Hero XPulse with a bigger engine, a 250 cc naked sport motorcycle, which could be called the Xtreme 250, bigger versions of the Xoom scooter - 125 cc and 160 cc models and a new product from Hero's electric-only brand, Vida. So, Hero will have a strong showing at EICMA as well.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 Range Updated

Ducati

It was in September that Ducati announced it will reveal/launch five new motorcycles till the year ends and while the Italian brand has already showcased the updated Multistrada V4 range, Panigale V4 range and some new models of the Scrambler 2G, the company is yet to reveal two more models, which will break cover at EICMA 2024. One could be an updated version of a new Scrambler Desert Sled and the other could be an update to an existing model or a new motorcycle altogether.

Aprilia

Aprilia has teased the Tuono 457 and we have spyshots of a Tuareg 457 in Rally guise, so these are the two big unveils that we expect from the Italian motorcycle manufacturer. The good news is that Aprilia already manufactures the RS 457 in India and there could be every possibility that these two models are made here at the company's plant in Baramati, Maharashtra. This will not only keep the costs in check but also ensure that these two motorcycles could be launched in India soon.

BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad is making a comeback at EICMA after a gap of 3-4 years. The German brand has already revealed the 2025 S 1000 RR, M1000 RR and the S 1000 R sportbikes for global markets and all three motorcycles will be showcased at EICMA 2024. In addition to the superbikes, BMW Motorrad might also showcase new 1300 cc models like the M 1300 GS, a more powerful and lighter model of the R 1300 GS and the R 1300 RT. Expect BMW to showcase the R20 concept or a near-production model of the new roadster.