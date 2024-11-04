2025 KTM 390 Adventure R Revealed Ahead Of EICMA Debut

The KTM 390 ADV will be officially revealed at EICMA 2024

Yes, the new-generation KTM 390 Adventure R has been leaked from its pavilion at EICMA, ahead of its official debut. And the first images of the all-new adventure motorcycle have got us into a tizzy. The motorcycle has a brand-new design language which hints at the bigger KTM 890 ADV. The front end sees a tall Dakar Rally-esque windscreen along with an inverted U-shaped DRL. Then you have the vertically stacked headlights and a tall front mudguard, which compliments the 21-inch spoked rim wrapped with knobby rubber. The motorcycle is underpinned by a steel trellis frame and the rear section seems to be sharply raked, similar to bigger KTM.

The KTM 390 Adventure R will have a 21-inch and an 18-inch wheel setup with spokes. The motorcycle will also get adjustable suspension with travel of 230 mm, hinting at strong off-road capabilities. The seat will be tall at 885 mm, more than that of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro. There will be cornering ABS and traction control on offer too, which can be switched off. The engine will have a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter. In terms of features, the motorcycle is likely to get a full colour TFT screen, with ride-by-wire and electronic rider aids like switchable ABS, switchable traction control and Bluetooth connectivity.

The engine is protected by a solid-looking metal bash-plate. What we can't wrap our heads around is that the 390 ADV R gets an underbelly exhaust of sorts, which sits quite close to ground. Usually, adventure motorcycles have an upswept exhaust, but maybe we could see one on the actual production motorcycle.

More details about the new-gen KTM 390 ADV range will be revealed at EICMA 2024.

Source: MotoScoops