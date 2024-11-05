EICMA 2024: Aprilia Tuono 457 Revealed; On Its Way To India Soon

The Aprilia Tuono 457 will be manufactured at Piaggio's plant in Baramati, Maharashtra

The midsize motorcycle segment is a rather exciting place to be. Last year, it was the Aprilia RS 457 that found a lot of appreciation for the way it looked and performed and this time, it is the Aprilia Tuono 457 naked roadster that has us fired up. The naked sibling of the RS 457 made its official debut at EICMA 2024 and yes, it will make its way to India very soon. In fact, it will be manufactured at Piaggio's plant in Baramati, Maharashtra, alongside the RS 457.

Now there are two parts to the way the Tuono 457 looks. The first part and the good part is that it looks very different from the other Tuonos, the 660 and the V4 1100. The second and the bad part is that it definitely reminds you of the TVS Raider, from the front at least.

The LED DRLs are similar to the Raider 125. But overall, the streetfighter styling along with the sharp lines and a muscular stance make the Tuono 457 a desirable motorcycle. The rear section along with the seat and the TFT screen are the same as the one on the RS 457. The Tuono 457 gets a single-piece handlebar as opposed to clip-on handlebars on the RS 457.

The Aprilia Tuono 457 gets the same 457 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that makes 47.5 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and a quick-shifter is likely to be offered as an option. From what we gather, the frame, swingarm, suspension and the brakes are the same as on the RS 457 supersport.

We expect the motorcycle to be launched in India in early 2025 and it will be priced at Rs. 4 lakh or slightly lesser. The Aprilia RS 457 is currently priced at Rs. 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the TVS Apache RTR 310, being the only twin-cylindered model amongst the rest of them.