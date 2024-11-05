EICMA 2024: BMW F 450 GS Adventure Concept Unveiled

The BMW F 450 GS Adventure will go into production in 2025

Barely hours after the official debut of the KTM 390 ADV R, it already has a potential rival. Say hello to the BMW F 450 GS, unfortunately, it is a concept at this stage. But there are high chances that BMW might let this 450 cc adventure bike into production next year. There is no doubt that sub 500 cc motorcycle segment is growing and BMW says it would like to have a model between the G 310 GS and the F 800, F 900 range. Needless to say, one can easily make out the 'GS' genes on the F 450 GS, thanks to the headlight which is similar to that of the R 1300 GS.

The 450 GS concept gets an all-new 450 cc twin-cylinder engine along with an all-new frame, putting out 47 hp. The motorcycle weighs in at just 175 kg with the model making use of lightweight materials like Magnesium for construction. It gets fully adjustable front suspension along with preload adjustable rear monoshock. The F 450 GS concept gets a 19-inch/17-inch spoked wheels and BMW is likely to offer cast Aluminium wheels when the motorcycle does go into production.

BMW offers features like a 6.5-inch TFT display, electronic rider aids like cornering ABS, riding modes, traction control, Bluetooth connectivity and so on. When it is launched, it will go up against the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and the all-new KTM 390 ADV R.

We cannot help but suspect that the BMW F 450 GS will be manufactured by TVS at its plant in Hosur, near Bengaluru. And if that is the case, then expect competitive pricing as well. Could this new 450 cc twin-cylinder platform spawn other models, like a supersport or a streetfighter, maybe a modern classic? Well, at this point, possibilities are exciting and endless for BMW.