2025 BMW S 1000 RR, M 1000 RR Revealed

Both motorcycles the BMW M 1000 RR and the S 1000 RR will be launched in India in the coming months

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the 2025 S 1000 RR and the M 1000 RR. Both litre-class supersport motorcycles now get styling updates along with Euro 5+ homologation and M-short stroke throttle with reduced rotation angles. Talking about the new M 1000 RR (M RR), the race-bred track machine gets increased power output from 212 hp to 218 hp at 15,1000 rpm and the top speed stays the same as before, which is 314 kmph. The motorcycle now gets M winglets 3.0, which is bigger than before and is fully made of carbon fibre, generating a downforce of 30 kg at 300 kmph+, which was earlier at 22.6 kg.

The 4-cylinder engine now gets newly designed Titanium valves along with an increased compression ratio and new intake/exhaust ports. The motorcycle's flex frame has also undergone adjustments. The stiffness in the steering head area has been optimised, and an upper mounting point on the left side of the engine has been relocated from the cylinder head to the engine housing.

BMW Motorrad has also made improvements to the electronics. The dynamic traction control now features the new slide control function thanks to steering angle sensor technology. This has resulted in a new subdivision of the DTC into slip control and slide control. The introduction of steering angle sensor technology has also led to the new brake slide assist. BMW says that this results in increased performance and control.

On the other hand, the BMW S 1000 RR gets a new front end, with a new cowl and new side panels, which are asymmetric. On the right side are gills while the left side gets an exit vent. The winglets have been redesigned as well along with a new front wheel cover and integrated brake ducts for better brake cooling during track sessions. At 300 kmph, the downforce has been increased from the previous 17.1 kg to now 23.1 kg.

The older M 1000 RR and the S 1000 RR are on sale in India and we expect the 2025 models to go on sale very soon. The M 1000 RR is priced at Rs. 49 lakh for the standard trim if it can be called that and the Competition trim is priced at Rs. 55 lakh. Similarly, the S 1000 RR can be had in three trims - standard, Pro and Pro M with prices ranging from Rs. 20.75 lakh to Rs. 25.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the 2025 models to carry a slight premium when they are launched in India.